Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,897 in the last 365 days.

CDF Named Official Sponsor of 2nd International Red Sea Film Festival

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia  , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Cultural Development Fund (CDF) has signed on with the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation as an official sponsor of its 2nd International Red Sea Film Festival, which is set to take place in Jeddah from the 1st to the 10th of December.

CDF's sponsorship of this global event comes as part of its ongoing support of the Saudi film industry, as well as its efforts to both empower the cultural sector as a whole and improve the nation's overall quality of life.

"CDF's presence at this important international event is an invaluable opportunity for Arab and international filmmakers to connect, share their unique experiences, and help generate new and exciting opportunities for young Saudis and entrepreneurs," said Mohammed bin Dayel, Chief Executive Officer of CDF. "Cultural empowerment is at the core of what we do at CDF, and is essential to bolstering the Kingdom's identity and position as a bastion of culture."

The International Red Sea Film Festival is set to bring film stars, filmmakers, and industry experts from around the world to Jeddah to celebrate a selection of award-winning and critically acclaimed film productions.

Established in 2021 as a Quality-of-Life initiative under the oversight of Saudi Arabia's National Development Fund, CDF aims to grow, develop, and help create a more sustainable Saudi cultural sector providing support for cultural projects, streamlining cultural investment, and boosting the sector's profitability. By empowering enthusiasts to play an active role in cultural production, CDF acts as a major contributor to the realization of both the National Cultural Strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdf-named-official-sponsor-of-2nd-international-red-sea-film-festival-301691661.html

SOURCE Cultural Development Fund

You just read:

CDF Named Official Sponsor of 2nd International Red Sea Film Festival

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.