JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Marianne Lake, Co-CEO of Consumer and Community Banking, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference at the Conrad Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $288 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

