Rumours of the world’s longest closing hole to be reopened at Crondon Park Golf Club

Crondon Park Golf Course

LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After its previous closure, rumours have been sparked that the world’s longest closing hole could be reopened. Based at Crondon Park, Essex, the course has played host to record-breaking attempts and could reopen to allow golfing enthusiasts to have their turn on this challenging golf course.

Set in the vast greenery of the Crondon Park Estate, Crondon Park’s main course is referred to by many as one of the country's most formidable golf courses. But not only is it a strong contender for one of the best golf courses in the UK, Crondon Park’s 18th hole is currently the longest closing golf hole in the World. A record-breaking feat that many of the world’s golf enthusiasts have enjoyed.

When asked if the rumours are true, Crondon Park chairman Stuart Fox, and David Laffar, The new Director of Golf commented,

“ that is our intention. After being recognised as the Longest finishing Golf Hole in the World, we propose to reopen the hole and organise a competition, inviting the longest hitters of a golf ball in the Country, to see if they can beat Karl Woodward’s record. We will publish the date we propose to stage the competition and let all-comers enter. There will be a prize for the winner, a year's free membership to the Club."

Karl Woodward’s Guinness World Record attempt in 2001, took place by hitting from the Exhibition Tee, which measures 860 yds to the centre of the green. His drive exceeded 400 yds, with his second shot, finishing through the back of the green. Carl was permitted to tee up his ball with his second shot.

Affectionately known as the ‘Crondon Crunch’, from the Exhibition Tee is played as an unofficial par 6. It is played as a par five from the members' tee, which is over 600yds. The closing hole packs a solid punch, with the green surrounded by water, it still plays tricky enough to keep even the most confident of golfers worried until the final putt.

Crondon Park can be considered as every inch the championship golf course, boasting an impressive size and measuring over 6,800 yards from the back tees, it can play a real test for any golfer of any ability. With 5 par 3’s, 5 par 5’s and 8 par 4’s there is a score to be made for those brave enough to take on all the tests.

With water features in play on 9 of the 18 holes, accuracy is at a premium to be able to manage your way around. If the course wasn’t challenging enough with its length, The Greens are USGA constructed to the highest degree, receptive on approach but deceptively quick, small and undulating, meaning that finding yourself on the wrong side of any pin could prove costly.

The team at Crondon are excited for the proposed event and hope that the reopening of the challenging end hole will make for a solid competition and maybe even some record-breaking attempts.