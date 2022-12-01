North American Aluminum Demand Up 6.3% Through Third Quarter of 2022

Aluminum Demand Remains Steady, Continuing Strong Pace

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its monthly Aluminum Situation report, the Aluminum Association released preliminary estimates showing 6.3% year-to-date demand growth for the aluminum industry in North America (U.S. and Canada) through the third quarter of 2022. Growth in the third quarter continues strong demand trends estimated during the first and second quarters.

“We are glad to see steady demand growth for North American aluminum, which is some of the cleanest aluminum in the world,” said Charles Johnson, president & CEO of the Aluminum Association. “As we strive for a more energy-efficient future, our metal continues to provide innovative solutions and competitive advantages for businesses and consumers.”

Among key takeaways from the report:

Aluminum demand in the United States and Canada (shipments by domestic producers plus imports) totaled an estimated 21.0 billion pounds through the third quarter of 2022, advancing 6.3% over the same period in 2021.

Demand through Q3 2022 approached record demand levels for the industry last seen in 2018 and 2019.

Although demand for aluminum in Q3 2022 declined 2.1% from Q2 2022, the Q3 total of 7.0 billion pounds was an increase of 7.0% over Q3 last year.

Flat-rolled products (sheet, plate, and foil) saw demand increase 8.4% year-to-date through September.

Aluminum exports of semi-fabricated – or “mill” – products to foreign countries have increased 17.7% from the like-2021 level.

Companies and consumers alike are turning to aluminum as they make sustainability a top priority for products. The carbon impact of making aluminum in north America has declined by more than half in the past 30 years. The metal also enables lower carbon outcomes in markets like automotive, building and packaging. Choosing aluminum means opting for a material that is infinitely recyclable, supports good-paying jobs and helps meet climate and energy goals.

The Aluminum Situation report is one of more than two-dozen ongoing industry statistical reports developed exclusively by the Aluminum Association through surveys of aluminum producers, fabricators and recyclers. Subscribers to the Aluminum Association statistical reports have access to an online portal with data users can manipulate directly to produce interactive, presentation-ready charts and graphs.

To learn more about the Aluminum Association's statistical offerings or to subscribe, visit www.aluminum.org/statistics.

About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The association is the industry’s leading voice, representing companies that make 70% of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. The association develops global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise for member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel-efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the U.S., the aluminum industry supports $176 billion in economic activity and more than 634,000 jobs. For more information visit https://www.aluminum.org or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

