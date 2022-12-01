The Wellness Coalition is Hosting Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in December for a Safer Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellness Coalition is hosting community COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Pike Road during the month of December. The clinics will provide free vaccines for eligible River Region residents in partnership with a variety of community organizations.



“Flu cases are up across the country this year, and Alabama has one of the highest levels of influenza outbreak,” said Na’Sha DeRamus, COVID/Flu program coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “It’s especially important that people get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the chance that they will end up in the hospital with serious illness.”

All upcoming clinics are open to the public. No appointment or health insurance is necessary. iKARE Pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years and older, and flu vaccines for anyone 9 years and older.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics

Flu Clinic in Partnership with Epiphany

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church 403 W MLK, Tuskegee, AL 36083

Flu and COVID-19 Clinic and Presentation in Partnership with the Montgomery Housing Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, December 7, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Richardson Terrace, 1301 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104

Flu and COVID-19 Clinic with the Community Improvement Association and Antioch Baptist Church

WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Community Improvement Association at Mt. Meigs, 828 Gibbs Road, Pike Road, AL 36064

COVID-19 Booster Clinic

WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: 3100 Old Wetumpka Highway, Montgomery, AL 36110

“As we head into the holidays, we want people to be able to enjoy their time with loved ones and not worry about getting sick,” said DeRamus, “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you from the flu and COVID-19.”

To learn more about these vaccine clinics or when new clinics are scheduled, visit The Wellness Coalition’s Facebook page: facebook.com/thewellnesscoalition.

ABOUT THE WELLNESS COALITION

The Wellness Coalition provides no-cost coaching, education, and other services for River Region residents to manage and prevent chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, obesity, and more. To learn more, visit www.thewellnesscoalition.org or call (334) 293-6502.

Travis Parker

(334) 293-6502

tparker@thewellnesscoalition.org