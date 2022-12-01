Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for December 2022

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for December 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $5.641 per GJ to $6.140 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $5.897 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.243 per GJ for November and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for December based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $279 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $5.641 per GJ to $6.140 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $5.897 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.243 per GJ for November and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for December based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $268 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com

