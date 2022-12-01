Submit Release
Bridge Repairs to Begin on Route 82 (Doe Run Road), West Locust Street in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Route 82 (Doe Run Road) and West Locust Street in Chester County, under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Beginning Monday, December 5, periodic lane closures will be in place on Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through late December on the following two structures:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, NJ, is the general contractor on this $3.2 million bridge repair project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

PennDOT's contractor will address undermining or scour by repairing and reinforcing the support systems and foundations at these 17 structures to maintain them as safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #


