Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,214 in the last 365 days.

Holiday Village Returns for the Second Year at Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights This Friday and Saturday

On Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, Holiday Village Returns to Feature New Local Vendors and Food Trucks Each Evening.

MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park welcomes the Holiday Village, presented by the Delaware County Council, for its second year beginning this Friday and Saturday. Opening this Friday at 5:30 pm after the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:00 pm, the Holiday Village will feature different local vendors and food trucks until 8:00 pm the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December.

The Festival of Lights, a Delaware County tradition for more than forty years, illuminates the winter evenings with dozens of lighted trees and festive displays. Displays are lit nightly from 5:00-10:00 PM through Sunday, January 2. This event is located within the 120 acres of Rose Tree County Park and houses the Holiday Village.

Celebrating the holidays with your community in the best way possible, the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights represents one of the finest opportunities to expose many local businesses to visitors. For visitors, there is no admission charge, and parking is completely free.

You can find the lineup of vendors and food trucks here.

Jaclyn Miley
Delaware County Chamber of Commerce
+1 610-565-3677 ext. 117
jaclynm@delcochamber.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Holiday Village Returns for the Second Year at Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights This Friday and Saturday

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.