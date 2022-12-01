Holiday Village Returns for the Second Year at Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights This Friday and Saturday
On Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, Holiday Village Returns to Feature New Local Vendors and Food Trucks Each Evening.MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park welcomes the Holiday Village, presented by the Delaware County Council, for its second year beginning this Friday and Saturday. Opening this Friday at 5:30 pm after the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:00 pm, the Holiday Village will feature different local vendors and food trucks until 8:00 pm the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December.
The Festival of Lights, a Delaware County tradition for more than forty years, illuminates the winter evenings with dozens of lighted trees and festive displays. Displays are lit nightly from 5:00-10:00 PM through Sunday, January 2. This event is located within the 120 acres of Rose Tree County Park and houses the Holiday Village.
Celebrating the holidays with your community in the best way possible, the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights represents one of the finest opportunities to expose many local businesses to visitors. For visitors, there is no admission charge, and parking is completely free.
You can find the lineup of vendors and food trucks here.
