FWC approves rules establishing livery permit requirements and new boating safety education topics, requirements

At its Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Commission Meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rules creating a no-cost livery permit and adding new topics and requirements for boating safety education. The changes align FWC rules with recent legislative changes, will improve public safety and increase accountability related to liveries. New boating safety education topics will encourage safer operation by boaters.

Rule amendments will prohibit liveries from offering a vessel for lease or rent without a livery permit, and create the framework for requesting, receiving and renewing the no-cost livery permit. The rules also establish consequences for violation of the new rules.

New topics being covered in the livery pre-rental and pre-ride instruction include:

  • The dangers of passengers sitting in or on areas of the vessel not designed or designated for seating.
  • Proper use of an engine cutoff switch.
  • Operation of a vessel with people in the water nearby.

No-cost livery permits will expire on the birthday of the official agent of the livery requesting the permit.

In addition to changes regarding liveries and pre-rental and pre-ride instruction, new components were also added to the required course curriculum for FWC-approved boating safety education courses.

“These changes are yet another positive step in our efforts to foster a safe and responsible environment for everyone to enjoy the world-class boating Florida has to offer,” said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton.

Similar to other boating regulation changes, FWC law enforcement officers will take an educational approach for affected stakeholders for approximately six months after the rules go into effect.

For more information on liveries, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and click on “Boating Regulations” and then open the “Liveries (Boat/Rental Facilities)” and click on “Frequently Asked Questions.”

For more information on boating safety, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and choose “Boating Safety and Education.

