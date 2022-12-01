MDC offers free bird identification event at Runge Nature Center Dec. 16

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to start their morning with an MDC naturalist to learn the basics of winter bird identification while enjoying a hot cup of java Dec. 16 from 8-9:30 a.m. at Runge Nature Center.

Participants will be introduced to Missouri’s winter birds in a classroom setting before being guided outside through the Runge Nature Center trails to put their new knowledge to the test. This event is free to participants ages 12 and older, and hot tea and coffee will be provided.

Participants are asked to register for this event at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NM and to dress for the weather. Any questions about this event can be directed to the instructor Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.