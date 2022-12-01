Boutique Fitness Solutions Announces Partnership with Leading Studio Platform, arketa
BFS, the premier peer network & business education provider for boutique fitness, announced that arketa, the leading studio platform, has become a BFS Partner.NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Fitness Solutions, the premier peer network and business education provider for boutique fitness owners and executives, announced today that arketa, the leading studio platform built for the fitness industry, has become a BFS Partner.
“World-class fitness studios need world-class technology partners and we are excited to showcase arketa’s cutting-edge technology to our community of innovative studio owners and executives,” said Julian A Barnes, BFS’ Co-Founder and CEO.
arketa was founded in 2020 by Rachel Lea Fishman who created an all-in-one booking platform for entrepreneurs who were frustrated with having to use multiple software to manage their businesses. After tearing both ACLs playing high school sports, Rachel Lea discovered yoga as a low-impact way to stay healthy. Soon after, she obtained her 200-hour RYT & group fitness cert, and began teaching at studios.
She saw firsthand at the studio level the frustration and friction of legacy booking software for studio owners and trainers. She knew that fitness studios & trainers deserved an easy-to-use solution for studio management so she teamed up with Josh Archer, also a fitness fanatic and a leading software engineer, to help create the vision and arketa was born.
arketa exists to increase access to wellness by helping studios grow beyond classes. It is a leading wellness business platform built for the hybrid world. Its feature-rich, all-in-one platform allows studios & trainers to easily manage and set up in-person classes, host livestream sessions, sell on-demand video, manage 1:1 sessions, and process payments.
One of the differentiators of the arketa platform is a modern mobile 1st strategy. Arketa offers elegantly designed mobile-friendly websites, custom branded mobile apps, text messaging, and contactless payments for an elegant client experience.
“BFS’ Members include some of the most prominent and successful independent studio owners in the boutique fitness industry.e look forward to showcasing our technology to them and sharing how arketa can accelerate their growth,” said Fishman.
BFS will showcase arketa in its online Partners Marketplace, thought leadership videos with Fishman, and intimate Member-only events. Members will have the exclusive opportunity to speak with arketa’s executives in person to learn about the latest industry trends and paths to growth
About BFS
Boutique Fitness Solutions (BFS) is a membership-based peer network and business education provider whose mission is to educate, connect and empower boutique fitness businesses so that they can launch, manage and scale their business. It operates the most prestigious peer network in the boutique fitness industry with members such as Barre & Soul, Basecamp Fitness, Fhitting Room, KaiaFit, Physique57, Neighborhood Barre, SLT, Studio(mdr), and Title Boxing. It also offers training and development programs for growth-oriented studios that want to master the fundamentals of studio operations and management. BFS produces an annual conference, The Summit by BFS in NYC that is attended by studio owners, industry executives, investors, and the media and it publishes an annual State of the Industry.
About arketa
arketa increases access to wellness by helping studios grow beyond classes. It is the only studio business platform built for the hybrid world. arketa provides a single dashboard that makes it easy for studios to sell anything from online content to in-person teacher trainings by copying and pasting widgets into their existing website. People can sign up and have an entire storefront set up in less than 30 minutes with no technical skills necessary. arketa supports all types of wellness businesses from individual practitioners to multi-location studios. The platform powers thousands of wellness businesses, including Free People Movement, Turf Studio Vancouver, KK Sweat (NYC Based Studio), and top fitness influencers like Lindsey Harrod.
For more information, visit www.arketa.co.
