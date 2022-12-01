The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will continue normal operations under new leadership with GF Hotels & Resorts
EINPresswire.com/ -- A downtown Cincinnati icon since 1931, the Netherland Plaza's authentic French Art Deco character is today recognized as a National Historic Landmark. GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, transitioned the takeover of operations last week. GF Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company providing a wide array of operational expertise and industry knowledge as a leading hotel management company with over 34 years of experience in the hospitality business.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. The seamless transition is underway with the focus on continuing normal operations with minimal disturbance to their guests and clients, meeting the hotel's current obligations while operating at a level of excellence.
With a national footprint and regional teams across the country, GF has the scale and operational bench strength to manage assets successfully. At the same time, their portfolio size allows them to remain personal, agile and engaged with every one of their clients.
"We are continually identifying quality assets to expand the company's managed portfolio," said John Rubino, President of the Managed Division for GF Hotels & Resorts. "We know the implementation of our proven management systems will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market."
To learn more about Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza or GF Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.hilton.com or www.gfhotels.com.
About Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza
When the Netherland Plaza opened in 1931, critics raved that it "challenged the splendor of King Solomon's Temple." The hotel features the lavish use of rare Brazilian rosewood, marble, custom nickel-silver fixtures, and décor of stylized Egyptian and floral motifs. The hotel's delicate murals, Rookwood Pottery fountain, and exquisitely restored public spaces, including the famed Hall of Mirrors, are some of the world's most remarkable French Art Deco treasures. Located across from the Fountain Square Entertainment District, the hotel is within the Carew Tower complex, which pre-dates the Rockefeller Center by several years, and within four blocks of over 100 shops and restaurants. The Netherland Plaza is a charter member of Historic Hotels of America and a National Historic Landmark.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at www.gfhotels.com
.
Jennifer Halliday
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. The seamless transition is underway with the focus on continuing normal operations with minimal disturbance to their guests and clients, meeting the hotel's current obligations while operating at a level of excellence.
With a national footprint and regional teams across the country, GF has the scale and operational bench strength to manage assets successfully. At the same time, their portfolio size allows them to remain personal, agile and engaged with every one of their clients.
"We are continually identifying quality assets to expand the company's managed portfolio," said John Rubino, President of the Managed Division for GF Hotels & Resorts. "We know the implementation of our proven management systems will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market."
To learn more about Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza or GF Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.hilton.com or www.gfhotels.com.
About Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza
When the Netherland Plaza opened in 1931, critics raved that it "challenged the splendor of King Solomon's Temple." The hotel features the lavish use of rare Brazilian rosewood, marble, custom nickel-silver fixtures, and décor of stylized Egyptian and floral motifs. The hotel's delicate murals, Rookwood Pottery fountain, and exquisitely restored public spaces, including the famed Hall of Mirrors, are some of the world's most remarkable French Art Deco treasures. Located across from the Fountain Square Entertainment District, the hotel is within the Carew Tower complex, which pre-dates the Rockefeller Center by several years, and within four blocks of over 100 shops and restaurants. The Netherland Plaza is a charter member of Historic Hotels of America and a National Historic Landmark.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at www.gfhotels.com
.
Jennifer Halliday
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 215-972-2741
email us here