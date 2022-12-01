Orion Biotechnology Shares In Vivo Efficacy Data on its Latest Best-in-Class Drug Candidate

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Canada, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it has obtained positive in vivo data for its CCR2 antagonist, OB-004.

Considered the master controller of inflammatory pathologies, CCR2 is predominantly expressed by monocytes and macrophages. The CCL2/CCR2 pathway has been implicated in the pathogenesis of multiple serious diseases with significant unmet medical need such as multiple sclerosis, atherosclerosis, scleroderma, and cancer. After developing an optimized lead against CCR2 in only 6 months, Orion completed a series of in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo studies demonstrating potent activity of its latest precision-engineered protein analog. Most recently, OB-004 was evaluated in a thioglycolate-induced peritonitis model. In this study, OB-004 demonstrated significant, dose-dependent inhibition of monocyte trafficking into the peritoneum.

Commenting on the results of the recent preclinical data, Dr. Oliver Hartley, VP Drug Discovery said “We are thrilled with OB-004’s performance in the peritonitis model. Based on these encouraging data, we will be evaluating OB-004 in further preclinical models to capitalize on the untapped therapeutic potential of CCR2 antagonism.”

Mark Groper, CEO of Orion Biotechnology added “This exciting new data supports the significant potential of OB-004 and further demonstrates our platform´s ability to rapidly produce best-in-class molecules against undrugged peptide and protein GPCRs. Leveraging our proprietary platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of these important receptors is a top priority at Orion which we believe will lead to the development of transformative new treatments for patients with important unmet needs. ”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. is unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable GPCRs. Using a breakthrough drug discovery platform, Orion is rapidly and efficiently advancing a diversified portfolio of precision engineered GPCR-targeted therapeutics. Led by a team of world-renowned experts in GPCR pharmacology and peptide/protein engineering, Orion is ideally positioned to deliver transformative new medicines for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, follow the company on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.

Ross MacLeod Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. +1 343.291.1032 ross@orionbiotechnology.com