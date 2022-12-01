Komptech Americas Awards Foreman Equipment as 2022 Top Performing Dealer

The award recognizes Foreman Equipment's remarkable performance in Komptech equipment sales and service in the past year.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komptech Americas, the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, has officially announced screening and crushing solutions provider Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer award winner. The award recognized Foreman Equipment's commitment to and usage of Komptech brand products as a part of its customer solutions within the western Canadian market.

Over the past five years, Foreman Equipment increased the volume of Komptech equipment sales from 15% of their total annual sales across all brands to approximately 50%. The team accepted their award in October 2022 at their company headquarters in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada. Lee Short, the senior area sales manager of Canada and Alaska at Komptech Americas, presented the award.

"Komptech Americas is proud to award Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer. Their expertise, communication, and dedication have helped our organizations achieve a high level of trust and camaraderie over the years that has led to profitable business outcomes," said Short.

Founded in 1984 as Powerscreen of Canada Western by John Foreman, Foreman Equipment Ltd has since evolved to become one of western Canada's leading suppliers of heavy industrial screening, crushing, and recycling equipment for applications including mining, aggregate, C&D, and organics waste. The organization, now led by Adam, Ryan, and Ashley Foreman (John Foreman's children), boasts a dedicated team of experienced equipment professionals.

Komptech Americas provides material processing equipment and systems for solid waste and organics recycling throughout the United States and Canada via its network of dealers and directly to customers in various regions. The Komptech product portfolio includes over 30 machine types innovatively engineered for modern commercial waste recycling processes, including shredding, separating, screening, and compost windrow turning. The Komptech Americas team takes pride in forming lifelong partnerships with customers and helping commercial waste recyclers improve efficiencies, lower costs, and increase profitability.

About Komptech Americas

As the North American master distributor of Komptech technology solutions, Komptech Americas provides and supports the most forward-thinking material processing solutions in the solid waste and organics waste recycling industries. To learn more about Komptech Americas, please visit https://komptechamericas.com.

About Foreman Equipment

With locations throughout British Columbia and Alberta, Foreman Equipment is Western Canada's leading supplier of quality screening and crushing equipment for the quarry, mining, landfill and waste management, aggregate, C&D, topsoil, compost and sand industries. To learn more about Foreman Equipment, please visit https://www.foremanequipment.com.

Contact Information:

John Morgan

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

info@komptechamericas.com

(720) 890-9090









Lee Short of Komptech Americas presents Foreman Equipment with the 2022 Top Performing North American Dealer award.









