Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,784 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler’s Travel to Oslo, Norway

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler will travel to Oslo, Norway December 1-6. While in Norway, Special Envoy Fowler will deliver keynote remarks at a food security event at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences. His remarks will highlight the global food security challenges we face with a focus on the importance of crop resilience and climate adaptation in the face of the climate crisis. The Special Envoy will also discuss the role universities can play in addressing these challenges. Special Envoy Fowler will also meet with Norwegian Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim and Minister of Climate & Environment Espen Barth Eide to discuss food security cooperation, agricultural climate resilience, and the impact of conflict on food security.

You just read:

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler’s Travel to Oslo, Norway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.