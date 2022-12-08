American IRA Discusses Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investment Options
American IRA recently released a blog post breaking down Self-Directed IRA real estate investment options for retirement investors.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the top options for real estate retirement investors? For many, the question isn’t the options, but rather whether investors can even use retirement accounts to invest in real estate. And that’s certainly the case, as American IRA recently pointed out at a blog post on its www.AmericanIRA.com website, when using a Self-Directed IRA. But what kinds of real estate might that include? In the post, American IRA detailed what sorts of individual real estate investments might go into a retirement account.
American IRA opened the post by giving a broad overview of how real estate investing works within a Self-Directed IRA. Said the post: “While it may seem impractical to invest in large properties like real estate within a Self-Directed IRA, you can borrow money within a Self-Directed IRA with non-recourse financing.”
After that section, American IRA dove deeper into the specific types of real estate that might be allowable within a retirement account like a Self-Directed IRA. For example, raw land is a type of real estate that not many retirement investors may think about—but can certainly be held within a retirement portfolio.
However, many investors flock to properties that generate an income, such as single-family properties, multi-family properties, or commercial properties. The investor can own these properties, outsource the work to a property manager, who then collects rent on behalf of the IRA.
American IRA also pointed out other types of real estate investing that might be possible through a Self-Directed IRA. One less direct way of investing in real estate, for example, is purchasing shares of REITS, or real estate investment trusts, through Self-Directed IRAs. This can add liquidity to a portfolio, as publicly traded REITs within a brokerage account trade much like stocks.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
Michelle Tracy
American IRA, LLC
+ +1 8282574949
email us here