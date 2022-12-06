American IRA Discusses New Survey Shows Small Business Inflation Fears
In a reaction to a recent small business survey, American IRA pointed out that small businesses are looking for ways to deal with rising inflation.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners know that it can be difficult to plan for retirement—perhaps never more so than during periods of high inflation. According to a recent survey, as noted at Fox Business, a growing number of small business owners are worrying about their long-term financial security. The chief reason for that worry: inflation. With inflation driving up the price of just about everything in the economy, it can be difficult for business owners to find the disposable income to throw towards a retirement plan.
American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm in North Carolina, reacted to this development at its blog, noting that one potential avenue for businesspeople to hedge against the impact of inflation is to use a Self-Directed IRA. A Self-Directed IRA makes it possible to invest retirement assets in a wide range of asset classes that can perform well in spite of inflation, such as real estate, or precious metals.
The post also explored more about the small business survey, which found that 82% of respondents have some worry about inflation. With inflation throwing doubts on business’s margins, small business owners may look for every advantage possible for having the income necessary to put towards retirement. One potential tool is to use a Self-Directed account like a Self-Directed SEP IRA, notes American IRA. By using an account like this, investors can access those wide-ranging investments that have the potential to perform well even in difficult economic times like these.
American IRA also noted the wide range of asset classes available to those who use Self-Directed IRAs, which makes it possible for investors to feel more comfortable about their financial security. Diversification can be the key to achieving peace of mind when saving for retirement, and Self-Directed IRAs are a powerful tool for achieving that level of diversification.
The post features more numbers in the survey, detailing how many people are thinking about the economy—which hints at where the economy may be heading.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
