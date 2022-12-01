TIPICO SPORTSBOOK DEBUTS EARLY REGISTRATION BONUS OFFERS FOR OHIO BETTORS

Eager Ohioans can select one of three state-wide promotions through December

/EIN News/ -- Hoboken, NJ, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, debuted its early registration offers for immediate redemption across the state of Ohio. Throughout the month of December, bettors will be able to choose one of three Ohio-only state-wide bonus offers with account registration on the Tipico mobile app (available on iOS and Android) or via Tipico.com/us.

Upon registration, Ohio-based Tipico users will be prompted to select one of three bonus offers, tailored for different betting strategies. Bettors who select a promotion can use it to wager once betting is live on January 1, 2023.

The Ohio Special: Receive $150 in free bets, split into six $25 wagers with zero deposit necessary.

Receive $150 in free bets, split into six $25 wagers with zero deposit necessary. The Buckeye Boost: Receive 150% deposit match up to $150.

Receive 150% deposit match up to $150. Parlay the Ohio Way: Receive $250 in parlay cash with any deposit of $50 or greater.

Tipico’s early registration bonus offers will provide diehard Ohio fans with a unique home-state advantage while simultaneously establishing the sportsbook’s trajectory as a major player in the Buckeye State. Tipico has a cutting-edge technological platform to initiate Ohio into the sports betting landscape, complementing its market-leading promotions with an eye-catching user interface. Bettors can sign up in minutes and explore a myriad of bet types and matchups as they prepare to cash in on free bets and personalized parlays.

“Our bonus offers will fuel the fire of the diehard Ohio sports fan, eager for heart-stopping sports moments,” said Adrian Vella, U.S. CEO at Tipico. “The Tipico team has worked tirelessly on meaningful product innovation that will inspire new bettors to put their money on the home team.”

In January 2022, Tipico announced its long-term partnership agreement with The Columbus Crew, the first club in Major League Soccer. The company unveiled its “Win Ohio” free-to-play sweepstakes in November 2022.

About Tipico U.S.

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company, offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment to intensify the rush of the game for even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

