Exmark Releases New Done-In-A-Weekend DIY Pizza Oven Station How-To Video

Learn how with new Done-In-A-Weekend Series video

/EIN News/ -- BEATRICE, Neb., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter sets in, now is a great time to tackle projects that will make backyard living better next season. For many, no backyard party is complete without pizza, fresh out of the oven. And while traditional grills are notoriously poor pizza ovens, it's relatively easy to build an outdoor pizza station. With that in mind, Exmark has partnered with landscape designer Doug Scott on a new Exmark Original Series, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video, "How to Build a DIY Outdoor Pizza Station."

In the video, Scott gives homeowners guided instruction on the build process, and full build instructions are available for free download as well.

Tools required for the build include a miter saw, a screwdriver or drill-driver and appropriate bits, a tape measure and marking pencil, as well as eye and ear protection for each worker. An assortment of 1 1/4-inch, 1 5/8-inch, and 2-inch screws are also required to assemble the outdoor pizza station.

The outdoor pizza station is built from a variety of pre-cut lumber, including 1x2-inch, 1x4-inch, 2x2-inch, and 2x6-inch boards. Specific quantities and lengths of each board type are included in the instructions, and any lumber yard and most home improvement stores can cut the boards to the needed lengths.

Once materials have been purchased, the build process is very straightforward. The frame of the pizza station gets built first, then the bottom shelf is assembled within the frame. The top is assembled next, with the back being attached and assembled to complete the stand itself. Finally, the oven platform is constructed, which is where the oven will sit.

All that's left is to set up the pizza oven and start cooking up unforgettable memories in the backyard.

View this and each of the new Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Series videos on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, additional Backyard Life content can be found, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts, as well as backyard living content from a wide range of influencers.

# # #

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn and garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Contact Information:

Matt Gersib

Public Relations, Exmark

mattgersib@gmail.com

(402) 314-2150



Related Images











Image 1: DIY Outdoor Pizza Oven





Do-It-Yourself Outdoor Pizza Oven Station









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment