Best Lawyers® Names Eight Novack and Macey LLP Attorneys to Its 2023 'Best Lawyers in America' and 'Ones to Watch' Lists and Honors Donald A. Tarkington as 'Lawyer of the Year'

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novack and Macey LLP is pleased to announce that eight attorneys have been included in the 2023 Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch lists, and Donald A. Tarkington has been named Best Lawyers® 2023 Real Estate Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" in Chicago.

Since first being published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Recognized lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. The "Ones to Watch" list recognizes attorneys early in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.

Only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during their peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and practice areas for their capabilities, professionalism, and integrity. Mr. Tarkington's recognition as "Lawyer of the Year" in Real Estate Litigation proudly ranks him alongside co-founders Eric N. Macey, 2017 and 2020, and Stephen Novack, 2022, respectively, for this accolade which further solidifies the firm's superlative reputation in this practice area.

Novack and Macey LLP would like to congratulate the following lawyers:

Lawyer of the Year:

Donald A. Tarkington - Real Estate Litigation

The Best Lawyers in America List:

Stephen Novack - Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Litigation, and Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants

Eric N. Macey - Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation

Monte L. Mann - Real Estate Litigation

Timothy J. Miller - Commercial Litigation and Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants

Stephen J. Siegel - Commercial Litigation

Donald A. Tarkington - Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation

One to Watch List:

Serena G. Rabie - Commercial Litigation

Gregory B. Dickinson - Commercial Litigation

"I would like to congratulate the named attorneys for receiving this recognition of their hard work, legal acumen, and dedication to client service delivery," said, Eric N. Macey. "I would also like to thank our peers for their nominations, attorney reviews, and participation in the voting process."

About Novack and Macey LLP

Novack and Macey LLP is a boutique business and commercial litigation firm that represents both defendants and plaintiffs in a wide variety of disputes, involving trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts and in arbitration. The Firm is known for representing clients in high-stakes business litigation, with a particular emphasis on financial services, commercial real estate, gaming, manufacturing, closely-held companies and partnerships, and in representing other lawyers and law firms.



