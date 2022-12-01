Surge in demand for reliable O&M draws Kevin Walsh, veteran of GE Renewables, to join board of Clean Energy Services
The renewable O&M sector has not kept up with the rapid development of wind, solar, and storage assets. This shortage will become more acute as the industry’s growth accelerates.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Services, a leading provider of operations, maintenance, and asset optimization services to the renewables industry, has named Kevin Walsh to its Board of Directors. As the Managing Director and Group Head of GE Energy Financial Services for US Renewable Energy from 2006 to 2019, Walsh is widely recognized as a leader and key driver of the renewable energy industry during its period of rapid growth.
— Kevin Walsh, board member, Clean Energy Services
“The renewable operations and maintenance sector has not kept up with the rapid development of wind, solar, and storage assets,” said Walsh. “This shortage of renewable O&M firms will become more acute as the industry’s growth accelerates due to the $300 billion of support for renewables in the Inflation Reduction Act. I believe that Clean Energy Services can help fill this vacuum by providing reliable, safe, and high-quality services to top renewables asset owners and OEMs, focusing not just on O&M but also on asset and revenue optimization.”
While at GE, Walsh led a team that successfully invested $16 billion globally in renewable energy projects. His other industry affiliations have included Board Treasurer for the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), and Board Member for the Connecticut Greenbank. He is currently Senior Operating Partner of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a New York-based investment firm, and a Senior Advisor to EOS Energy Storage, based in Ellison, New Jersey.
“Clean Energy Services has assembled a team of experts who are already making great strides in meeting this demand, and I’m happy to be able to contribute to their success,” Walsh continued.
Clean Energy Services offers experienced workers and critical equipment for the entire life cycle of renewable energy projects, starting with the cranes and rigging to install and maintain wind turbines, solar arrays, and energy storage systems. Its experienced technicians provide its clients with a full scope of services, including commissioning, preventative maintenance, warranty repairs, quality & safety inspections, decommissioning, disposal, and repowering. The company, based in Houston, has initially focused on projects in Texas and surrounding states, the Midwest, and California, and plans to become a nationwide service provider.
“Renewable energy operators and investors have typically focused on growing assets as fast as possible, and lagged in developing dedicated service companies,” said Clean Energy Services CEO Ahmad Atwan of Houston. “This has resulted in an opportunity for us to build a world-class organization that focuses on two basic pillars: hiring and retaining the best people, and applying the best technology for our customers. We are laser focused on enhancing the efficiency of our customers’ assets and maximizing their revenue potential.”
Atwan has over 25 years of experience in building successful energy businesses and investing billions of dollars across the energy sector. He led energy private equity investing at Blackrock and energy Infrastructure investing at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he co-founded and successfully sold companies in the energy software and renewable fuels sectors.
Clean Energy Services’ COO is Constantine Triantafyllides, who has managed drilling operations, supply chain logistics, and procurement throughout the Permian Basin in West Texas for Apache Corp. He also worked in energy investment banking at Morgan Stanley.
Gerrit van Doornik, the firm’s President, Wind Solutions, was formerly VP of the Gulf Coast and Mexico for Mammoet, the world’s largest crane company, where he launched an uptower wind tech business with hundreds of staff operating over 100 cranes in the region.
Harper Jones, President, Energy Storage Services, is one of the most experienced battery storage O&M experts in the country. He had extensive experience with AES before and after the creation of Fluence with Siemens, and most recently managed all O&M for Key Capture Energy.
Kevin Doffing, the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer, has over 15 years of experience as President of an oilfield supply company. He explained why Clean Energy Services focuses on reliability: “There is no greater cost than unsafe workers, and we take pride in our safety record,” he said. “We help project developers and owner-operators avoid rework and project delays with experienced and safe crews.”
About Clean Energy Services
Clean Energy Services was founded to focus on providing best-in-class operations and maintenance (O&M) services and technology for wind, solar, and energy storage. We place quality and safety first, to provide reliable service for renewable assets through a combination of great people and great technology. Learn more at www.cesrenewables.com.
