VX is set to ignite the music scene with his unique signature sound

VX sets the scene for a music journey that will leave ear drums craving moreLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX uses music to send a compelling message. His effortless storytelling, interlaced with bass-heavy, hypnotic beats, creates an effect that can’t be ignored.
After growing up in New York, VX pursued advanced biology and business degrees. While he graduated at the top of his class, his love for music gave his life true purpose. After teaching himself music theory, he cultivated a versatile sound that is as powerful as it is unique.
Known for his relentless creativity, VX paints vivid scenes with his lyrics while riding harmonies that appeal to all eardrums. He is driven by the idea that music has the power to transcend borders, languages, and cultural differences. He states, “I want my music and art to fall together and become one. I want my listeners to embrace the moment and feel my passion.”
He has dedicated his life to creating art. In addition to his musical endeavors, he is also an experienced oil painter specializing in compositions and provocative realism. Travel has always inspired his paintings. He states, “Travel teaches you to examine the world from different perspectives, which is exactly what art is; truth from a unique vantage point.” VX has spent years exploring his east Indian roots. He has also been to six of seven continents and plans to continue chasing new horizons with his passport and his paintings. A few of his upcoming single releases will feature original cover art and oil paintings he created to give his music a physical face.
For information and forthcoming projects, visit VX's Instagram.
About VX
VX is endlessly crafting his signature sound. His upcoming single release will set the tone of his music journey, presenting him as the next major star in the music industry. VX is poised to capture fans' eardrums with his talented storytelling and magnetic beats. He is determined to bridge the gap between music and the visual arts to create an all-encompassing experience for his fans.
