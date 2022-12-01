Americas Green Wall Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022-2030 - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Americas Green Wall Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 545.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,033.8 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
Green walls offer a variety of ecological services while also improving the physical and mental health of residents. As a result, the market for green roofs is benefiting from the increased awareness of the rapid climate change across American nations, which is fueling demand for more environmentally friendly roofing options. Additionally, green roofs help to restore vegetation in urban areas, boosting biodiversity and improving the aesthetic appeal of cities. The modern generation of multilayer green roofs contains an additional layer that enables rainwater to be collected and used for a variety of purposes, in contrast to traditional green roofs.
Key Benefits of Green Walls
Aesthetic Appeal: There are numerous plants with various textures and hues that can be artfully arranged to adorn the building facade where people go about their daily business. They improve property value, add visual appeal, and can cover ugly elements.
Improved Air Quality: Plants would restore water, sulfur oxides, carbon dioxide, and solar radiation into glucose and oxygen through the procedure of photosynthesis. It collects atmospheric deposits on leaf surfaces as well as airborne contaminants.
Noise Reduction: Noise pollution is a major issue for residents of buildings in urban areas since sound is amplified and deflected by hard surfaces. The deadening impact brought on by urban noises could be reduced by using materials employed as structural components and thick vegetated green walls.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The expansion of green infrastructure in metropolitan areas and the increased demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives are the main drivers of the growth of the green wall market in America. On the side of a 26-story condominium structure, for instance, a development in Dallas is reportedly building the largest green wall in North America. In order to prevent rapid climate change, the government is pushing sustainability through the use of biodegradable resources, and green walls are significant strategic tools that can help cities become more sustainable and resilient. Additionally, the market for a green wall is being grown by the increased awareness of the rapid climate change in the nations of America.
The rising disposable income and rising middle-class standard of living will offer lucrative opportunities for Americas green wall industry. According to trading economics data, the United States' disposable personal income climbed from US$ 18700.3 in August 2022 to US$ 18771.6 in September. As a result of the rising disposable income will lead to an increase in expenditure on green walls, which will drive market growth in the region.
However, maintaining green walls requires a lot of labor, and the availability of fake products in the marketplace may slow down the industry growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of type, the planter system segment held a significant share in the Americas green wall industry and will grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast years. Individual pots are attached to a frame or framework at predetermined intervals to form planter systems. For this kind of system, draping or trailing plant species work best because they look like a continuous wall of greenery and require less maintenance expense.
In 2021, on the basis of medium, the mat media segment had a leading position in the Americas green wall market and the segment is likely to have the highest growth rate over the upcoming years. This is due to the fact that mat mediums are best used inside and with smaller plants since they allow for direct plant growth into them.
In 2021, in terms of application, the indoor segment dominated the Americas green wall market and the segment will show the highest annual growth rate over the prediction period since they provide a home or structure's interior with clean, oxygen-rich air. Additionally, they help to lower stress levels and boost feelings of well-being. However, the outdoor segment will exhibit the highest rate from 2022 to 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of end-user, the commercial segment acquired the maximum share in the Americas green wall industry and the same segment will grow at the highest rate in the future. Green walls are good for the environment and provide buildings with a more appealing appearance.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, on the basis of country, the US held a significant share in the Americas green wall industry. On the other hand, Canada will show the highest growth rate in the market throughout the projection duration. In cold temperature regions of the northern US and across Canada, there is an increasing demand for planting outside walls due to their beauty and dazzling array of advantages. Thus, this factor contributes to the industry growth in the US.
Leading Competitors
The prominent competitors in the Americas green wall market are:
Moss Trend
Greenworks
Nature Stabilisee
Gsky Plant Systems
Polarmoss
Green Mood
Suite Plants
VertiWall
Paisajismo Urbano
Peverelli
Sundar Italia
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Americas green wall market segmentation focuses on Type, Medium, Application, End-User, and Country.
By Type Segment
Planter System
Panel System
Trellis System
By Medium Segment
Loose growth medium
Mat media
Sheet media
Structural media
By Application Segment
Indoor
Outdoor
By End User Segment
Commercial
o Hotels & Restaurants
o IT Parks/Office Spaces
o Public Spaces
o Infrastructure/ Landscaping
o Hospitals
o Manufacturing Facilities
o Others
Residential
By Country Segment
US
Canada
Hawaii
South America
Rest of America
