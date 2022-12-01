Big Ben Lawyers Opens New Office in Fresno, California

One of the Many New Locations Serving Madera, Clovis, Avocado, and Mayfair.

/EIN News/ -- Fresno, CA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Ben Lawyers, top-rated personal injury and accident lawyers in California, have expanded their reach throughout the state. The firm recently opened an office in Fresno and has plans to open more offices throughout California as well.

According to Thomson Reuters, Big Ben was rated among the top 2.5% of accident lawyers in southern California and was awarded the designation of “Super Lawyer” in 2022, as announced in Los Angeles Magazine. “Big” Ben Charchian has helped his injured clients get over $50 million dollars and is proud to be a law firm dedicated exclusively to helping people who were injured in an accident and who really need his help.

Big Ben recovered millions of dollars by helping clients who were injured in car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare crashes, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death cases, and other types of accidents.

Big Ben works on a contingency basis. That means that his clients do not pay one penny out of their pocket before their case is settled. Once the case is settled, Big Ben is paid from the settlement. Big Ben loves this system because, as he says, “it allows people who cannot afford a car accident lawyer, to get a great lawyer and to get justice.”

As part of the services Big Ben provides, he helps his injured clients receive medical care that they cannot otherwise afford. Big Ben believes that lower-income communities are affected disproportionately by car accidents because many times they don’t have the medical insurance needed to get necessary medical care. Because Big Ben forces the person who caused the injury to pay for the injury, so everyone can get great medical care after being injured in an accident. Big Ben’s team also helps their clients to get their vehicles repaired or replaced and makes sure that the insurance company pays fair value for their cars or trucks.

“For years we have been helping thousands of people in Southern California get the legal representation they need after being injured in an accident, we are proud that we can now help people throughout the state get back on their feet after an accident. Each of our attorneys, regardless of which satellite office they are in, meets the highest standards in the industry: our own. No matter which office you contact, which Big Ben attorney you work with, we will get you the best possible result and get you the justice you deserve,” said “Big” Ben Charchian.

Big Ben’s personal injury attorney law firm encourages those who think they may have a case to call as soon as possible because waiting can hurt your case and terminate your legal rights.

For a free consultation with Big Ben contact them through their site or at their Fresno Office at

Big Ben Lawyers – Fresno Personal Injury Attorneys

1221 Van Ness Ave., Suite 307

Fresno, CA 93721

Phone: (559) 354-6344

https://www.bigbenlawyers.com/

