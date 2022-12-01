Victory Square Portfolio Company, Hydreight Technologies Inc. Announces Start of Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has received final approval for its qualifying transaction as principally described in its filing statement dated November 10, 2022, from the TSX Venture Exchange

Hydreight Technologies Inc. starts trading under the symbol 'NURS' on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on December 1, 2022

Hydreight’s licenses, medical director offering, and technology allow med-spas as well as healthcare professionals to be able to offer wellness services, testing, medical and medispa treatments all in the comfort of home or at any other location of the customer’s choice

In 2021 Hydreight welcomed approximately 101 new business partners, and in 2022, Hydreight has obtained approximately 537 new business partners as of the end of October (an approx. 606% Growth Rate in YOY new business partner sign-ups)

VST will own approximately 73.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hydreight Technologies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or "VST") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Hydreight Technologies Inc. (formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd.) ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS) has received final approval for its qualifying transaction as principally described in its filing statement dated November 10, 2022, from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and its common shares have commenced trading on the TSXV under the symbol 'NURS' effective at market open on December 1, 2022.

“The VST business model is focused on identifying opportunities early, mitigating risk and creating outsized returns. But the ultimate goal is to find an outlier (or outliers) within these investments. And, we believe that Hydreight is that outlier,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “I am delighted for Shane and the entire team at Hydreight, this is an opportune time for Hydreight to continue its exponential growth and also provide value to VST and our shareholders as our latest incubated company to publicly list on the TSX-V.”

The public listing of Hydreight on the TSX-V follows the successful acquisition of Hydreight by the VST in February 2021 for an aggregate purchase price of USD $1,600,000. Hydreight then entered into a Definitive Agreement to Complete a Qualifying Transaction With Perihelion Capital Ltd. in July 2022 for a deemed transaction value of $22,575,000, of which approximately 78% is attributed to Hydreight and approximately 22% is attributed to PCL. On listing, Hydreight will have 37,842,847 common shares outstanding and VST will own approximately 73.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hydreight Technologies Inc.

About Hydreight

Hydreight’s business was founded in April, 2018, in the State of Nevada, United States to fill an ever evolving void between patients, healthcare professionals and service advisors, and bridge the gap between the corporate practice of medicine, legal compliance and customer convenience. Hydreight’s licenses, medical director offering, and technology allow med-spas as well as healthcare professionals, such as nurses, to be able to offer their services, which includes IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, and other medical and medispa treatments all in the comfort of home or at any other location of the customer’s choice (such as the office, hotels, or other locations outside of hospitals and medical clinics). Hydreight aims to be a one stop shop for service providers to monetize their credentials outside of a fixed setting such as a hospital or medical clinic.

Hydreight currently offers its mobile and telehealth medical services in 42 U.S. states and has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous pharmacies. Hydreight aims to empower pharmacies to provide their products to service providers in a direct and easily accessible manner.

Hydreight had secured master vendor contracts with strategic 503B compounding pharmacies to facilitate the offering of its platform in all 50 states of the United States. Hydreight is acting as an Uber for nurses that can offer their services on a part time or full time basis directly to patients, allowing consumers to book appointments online, in person or through telehealth platforms with certified and registered health professionals.

In 2021 Hydreight welcomed approximately 101 new business partners, and in 2022, Hydreight has obtained approximately 537 new business partners as of the end of October, and expects to obtain an aggregate of 725 new business partners by the end of the year (an approx. 606% Growth Rate in YOY new business partner sign-ups).



"We couldn't be more thrilled to begin trading on the TSXV," Hydreight CEO Shane Madden said. "This is a major step for the growth of our company as we continue to provide business partners, service providers, medspas, facilities and vendor partners with interactive, accessible, mobile health and wellness services across the United States."

Additional information regarding Hydreight can be viewed on its website at www.hydreight.com .

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

