Grand Opening: Portland's Pearl District Gets Creamiest Ice Cream Shop In the Universe - Cosmic Bliss - All Organic, Gluten-Free, Serving Both Plant-Based and Grass-Fed Dairy Ice Cream

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland is about to get the creamiest, dreamiest ice cream shop in the universe, serving treats made from the best ingredients on Earth.

On December 8th, 2022, Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss, officially opens its all organic and gluten-free ice cream shop to the public, in Portland’s Pearl District – and they’ll be giving away free ice cream on opening day as a way of spreading the Bliss.



Guests will be able to choose from traditional scoops in cups or gluten-free, vegan waffle cones, dipped ice cream sandwiches, over-the-top milkshakes, organic toppings, and more. Each creamy creation can be made with either organic grass-fed dairy or a plant-based version from organic coconut milk. And everything is gluten-free, right down to the cookie dough chunks, though you'd never know it because they taste like pure Bliss!

Cosmic Bliss is part of the HumanCo family of brands and is available in a variety of natural grocers and retailers today. This is the first Scoop Shop for the brand, a clean AND delicious addition to Portland’s dining scene.

“We’re so excited to open our first Cosmic Bliss Scoop Shop in Portland, OR,” says Jason H. Karp, founder of HumanCo. “Cosmic Bliss has always been about creating the most delicious and creamy ice cream made from the best organic ingredients. We’re doing something special at Cosmic Bliss, and our Scoop Shop is no different; this is not your average ice cream shop, and the amazing scoops, shakes and cones you can create here are out of this world! We believe there’s a better way to create the foods we love, made from real ingredients and using sustainable practices, all resulting in delicious products that bring you, your friends and your family joy.”

Grand Opening Details

Date: 12/8/22

Time: 5pm - 9pm

Location:

207 NW 10th Ave.

Portland, OR

Activities: Free ice cream for all!



About Cosmic Bliss

Cosmic Bliss is part of the HumanCo family of brands, the mission-driven better-for-you holding company founded by Jason H. Karp, Co-founder of Hu Chocolate. Cosmic Bliss is a purpose-driven premium indulgent frozen desserts brand focused on improving the resiliency of our agricultural system through sustainable sourcing and responsible business practices, delivering creamy, decadent flavors across organic plant-based and organic grass-fed dairy desserts. As a clean-label brand focused on real (never synthetic) ingredients, all products are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and contain no soy, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. The brand believes that organic agriculture is the baseline of where sustainable sourcing starts. Cosmic Bliss is a proud member of 1% for the Planet directly supporting organic and regenerative farming practices.



Contact: marketing@cosmicbliss.com, @findcosmicbliss on social

