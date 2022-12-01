GPS Capital Markets Named One of Utah’s Best Companies to Work For in 2022

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, will be recognized at an awards ceremony and luncheon at this year's, Utah Best Companies to Work For event at The Grand America Hotel next week. This marks GPS Capital Markets’ 10th time to be recognized by Utah Business for this award.



"It is an honor to be awarded one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Utah Business. This year GPS celebrated its 20-year anniversary, and our success comes from a dedicated team of incredibly talented individuals. We owe a great deal of appreciation and gratitude to our valued clients and customers who have been with us for much of our journey both here in Utah and around the globe,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “GPS Capital Markets differentiates itself as a Customer Success company, and each person within the organization is valued and appreciated as we strive to constantly deliver value for our customers. As GPS moves forward, we will remain client focused to provide the best service and grow our product offerings.”

GPS prides itself in its company culture. The company heavily invests resources in nurturing early careers beginning with its college recruitment program. The program provides flexibility for students working on their college degree while establishing skills and steps into their future careers. Upon graduation, career advancement opportunities become available to step into future careers within the organization. GPS also provides its employees an excellent work-life balance, telecommute options, weekly lunches, company excursions, gym memberships, generous health benefits and retirement options for employees are among some of the many perks GPS provides to its employees.

GPS will be featured in Utah Business Magazine's December 2022 edition. In order to be selected as a winner from Utah Business Magazine, GPS went through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.

For more information, go to: http://www.utahbusiness.com/events/best-companies-to-work-for/

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has 16 offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

Lindsey Wing

Public Relations Manager

Lwing@gpsfx.com

801-979-6114