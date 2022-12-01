Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, December 5, 2022, CFO Michelle Hook will host virtual investor meetings, and Dino Northway, Director of Off-Premise Dining, will participate in an industry panel at the Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference .



. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer and Retail Conference at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested PTLO investors and prospective investors may listen to the audio webcast live, or access a replay, at investors.portillos.com. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference.



About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

