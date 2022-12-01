Christy Sports Announces Largest Store Elevation in Company History

Project Creates First Slopeside Signature Store

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, today announces the largest store elevation in its history at the Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Square location. The store elevation is a step change in the guest experience and integrates innovative new technologies which will enhance the first-class customer service for which Christy Sports is widely known.



The Christy Sports Steamboat Square store remodel is taking place alongside Steamboat Resort’s base area improvement and will re-open to guests on December 9, 2022. The elevation reconfigures and upgrades the guest journey on each of the store’s three levels. The bottom level is now the rental department and houses daily rental lockers. Guests will have easier and quicker access as part of a vastly improved rental experience, including an additional entrance. The main floor features an expansion that houses the leading selection of mountain apparel and accessories in Steamboat. Located on the top level are ski hardgoods and a new repair shop that features the very latest technology in tuning and hardgoods performance. A new, dedicated custom boot-fitting area has also been created that gives guests incredible views of the mountain while having their boots fitted. The entire store was rebuilt from the ground up and now includes the addition of large picture windows that bring in more natural light and incredible mountain views guests can enjoy from both the main floor and second level.

The Christy Sports Steamboat Square location has a long history within the company and Steamboat resort. It was first opened as a SportStalker store in 1972 by Ben Hambleton and eventually became a Christy Sports after the two companies merged in the late 1990s. The shop remains one of the largest Christy Sports locations in the country. Aside from the exceptional guest service the store continues to provide, it is the home of custom boot fitting and premier mountain gear in the area. The other legacy of the store is the passionate staff and guest loyalty it has built over 50 years of service to Steamboat.

“I started at the Steamboat Gondola store as a rental tech in 1989,” said Dan Fox, Christy Sports Chief Operations of Stores Officer. “The store has a long history of giving people a chance to thrive not only at Christy Sports, but across the outdoor industry.”

The Steamboat Square location is the first Christy Sports Signature Store in a resort base area. Christy Sports’ first Signature Store was built in Boulder, Colorado and was followed by locations in Park Meadows, Avon, and Dillon, Colorado. Signature Stores offer the highest end guest journey through enhanced departments, elevated interior visual merchandising, and a more open floor plan that creates a modern guest shopping experience.

“With our deep roots in the Steamboat community, we share the excitement of many people who have been waiting for this elevation to further upgrade our world-class service,” said Gary Montes de Oca, Christy Sports Chief Development and Strategy Officer. “We are thrilled for both our new and returning guests to experience the largest store remodel in the history of Christy Sports and the unparalleled experience we’ve created right here at the base of Steamboat Resort’s new gondola.”

Once open, the Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Square store location will be one of the few consumer retail stores in the country to feature the Jupiter from Wintersteiger, a fully automated servicing system for skis and snowboards. The cutting-edge system will be on full display in the store’s new workshop area and offers customized tuning for every guest.

In addition to the new Jupiter tuning machine, the Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Square store will also incorporate Easywork, Wintersteiger’s proprietary platform for tracking skis and snowboards and a guest’s tuning preference.

“The design and technologies for the remodeled Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Square location have been in the planning process for years,” said Gordon Wade, VP of Rental, Repair and Risk Management. “We designed every inch of the store with superior guest experience in mind and worked with our partners to integrate the most advanced systems and technologies available in our industry. This elevation shows our commitment to providing the highest level of service, and our excitement for the future of the outdoor sports industry.”

The Christy Sports Steamboat Springs Gondola location will also feature Wintersteiger EasyDepot lockers that are RFID accessible for easy access with dryers for boots, helmets, and gloves, and provide an elevated experience for guests. The lockers will be available for short-term rental at the stores.

Christy Sports locations across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana have upgraded to the prestigious Wintersteiger Easyrent system to manage their rental fleets of ski and snowboards, and hike and bike equipment. Christy Sports is now the largest Easyrent customer in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world.

For more information about Christy Sports Steamboat Locations, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/resort-steamboat.html .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6cd83dc-1a6c-40af-92a9-dfdc097bbd74