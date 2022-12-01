eMagin Corporation to Exhibit at FLORetina ICOOR 2022 Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced its participation at FLORetina ICOOR 2022, the 10th International Congress on OCT and OCT Angiography, December 8-11, in Rome, Italy.



What: FLORetina ICOOR 2022

When: December 8-11

Where: Booth 44, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Congress Center, Rome

For more information and to register for the conference, visit FLORetina.com



eMagin will demonstrate OLED microdisplays suited for medical applications, including those used in ophthalmology applications like retinal surgery, imaging, diagnosis, and education. eMagin’s displays offer high-contrast, wide color gamut, ultra-high resolution, and small form factors that are ideal for medical applications.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

