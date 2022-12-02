Avere to Participate in Lawrenceville Cookie Tour

The latest and most effective skin care treatments, techniques, and products are important, but so is community involvement.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avere Beauty, located in Pittsburgh in the heart of Lawrenceville, is a popular and respected group of clinicians and medical professionals committed to self-care, beauty, and confidence!

Medspa treatments like Botox, microneedling and Tetra CoolPeel to treat wrinkles, age spots, acne scars, and blemishes, as well as other popular anti-aging treatments and beauty services are Avere Beauty’s specialty.

The most up-to-date training, the latest techniques and products and skin care expertise is the Avere Beauty difference. “Our reputation continues to be built on providing the latest and most effective skin care treatments, techniques and products that are safe and completely comfortable for the medspa patient,” explained Avere Beauty COO Frank Udavcak. “We are grateful for the positive feedback. Our terrific staff and the specialized Avere Beauty treatments continue to earn our reputation, every day.”

But the Avere Beauty success and reputation is about more than the expertise and specialness of the medspa services. “Ultimately, it’s about community. Being a dynamic part of the Lawrenceville community, as well as giving back and supporting our community,” he pointed out. “Like being involved with the nonprofit Lawrenceville Corporation and its innovative community plans and programs.”

For twenty-four years, Lawrenceville has kicked off the holiday season by inviting visitors into businesses to look around and ….collect cookies! No wonder The Cookie Tour has grown to be one of the largest and most fun and popular holiday events in the region.

This year, The Cookie Tour is all set for Saturday and Sunday, December 10th and 11th, from Noon to 5pm.

“Taking part in the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour is an exciting way for the Avere Beauty staff to be involved with the Lawrenceville community. It is also a terrific and fun way to welcome the community in to our medspa, and enjoy a cookie at the same time,” Udavcak said with enthusiasm.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

