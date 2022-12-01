CE and officials mourn death of country’s former president

MACAU, December 1 - Government officials and other local dignitaries today paid tribute at a memorial service held at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), to Mr Jiang Zemin, a former president of the country, who died on Wednesday (30 November).

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng; Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Chief Executive of the third- and the fourth-term Governments of the MSAR, Mr Chui Sai On; Deputy Directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Huang Liuquan and Ms Yan Zhichan; Acting Commissioner of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Wang Dong; Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Xu Liangcai; President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; and President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai, as well as other principal officials of the MSAR Government, attended the memorial service this morning and bowed three times before a picture of the late leader, as a mark of respect.

In the afternoon, members of the Executive Council, members of the Legislative Assembly, and judicial officials, as well as over 300 officials from various public departments, arrived at the memorial chamber to pay tribute to the former president.