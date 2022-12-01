2022MIECF Green Business Co-operation Day Focusing on Development of Green Industry for Sustainable Ecosphere

MACAU, December 1 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will be held from 9 to 11 December. On the first day, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Macau will jointly organise the “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1”, which will focus on the theme of “Development of Sustainable Innovation Ecosystem with the Intergrowth of Green Industries”. The Forum will bring together experts from international organisations and overseas as well as industry leaders from Mainland China and Macao for discussions and exchanges online and offline.

Green Forum held online and on-site

“Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1” will be held on 9 December at 2:30pm, at The Venetian Ballroom Level 3. Live streaming will be available online and it features two panel discussions, respectively focusing on “Carbon Asset and Green Finance Ecosystem” and “Industrial Transformation and Upgrading with Green Commuting”, with a networking session.

Experts’ insights into the trends of carbon assets

The panel discussion on “Carbon Asset and Green Finance Ecosystem” will be held on the topic of “Insight into the Trend of Carbon Asset with the Development of New and Green Decarbonised System”. The speakers include Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Jun Ma; Senior Research Advisor at the United Nations University Institute in Macau Franz Gatzweiler; General Manager of China Beijing Green Exchange Mei Dewen; Professor of the State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion Zheng Chuguang; Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development in Macau University of Science and Technology Liu Chengkun; and Executive Associate Director of Guangdong South China Low-Carbon Research Institute Peng Xiaohui. The panel discussion will explore how to fully utilise the role of carbon assets in net zero carbon emissions of enterprises, regions, and nations and embody carbon assets’ value in society.

Enterprises sharing on green transformation and upgrading

The panel discussion on “Industrial Transformation and Upgrading with Green Commuting” will be held under the topic of “Intergrowth and Transformation of Green Industries with the Carbon Neutrality Goal” with PwC China Automotive Industry Lead Partner Jun Ji as the moderator. The speakers include Executive Chairman of China Green Development Foundation Gui Zhenhua; Vice General Manager of Baidu Intelligent Transportation, Guangdong Yang Bin; General Manager of Zhuhai Little Cola Technology Co,. Ltd. Xue Peng; Senior Manager of the Transmission and Distribution Department/ Network Strategy and Policy Unit of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau – CEM, S.A. Lei Chi Chio; and General Manager of Blueshark Energy Technology (Macau) Co. Ltd. Cheang Chan U. The panel discussion will look into how traditional industries promote low-carbon and zero-carbon management and green supply chain reconstruction under China’s dual carbon goals. There will also be discussions on the business opportunities derived from different parts of the value chain of green commuting and on the sustainable co-operation mode that will enable the intergrowth of green industries in the low-carbon economy.

Simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese, and English will be available on-site. Participants from the business sector, environmental protection sector, academia, and so on, are all welcome. During MIECF, relevant entities and participants are required to strictly follow the anti-pandemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and comply with the pandemic prevention measures.

For registration and enquiries, please contact Ms U of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute during office hours on 8798 9364, or by fax 2872 8208. Those who would like to participate in MIECF may scan the QR code for pre-registration.