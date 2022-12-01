Central Government delegation holds first seminar on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CPC

MACAU, December 1 - At the request of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council has invited the Central Government to send a delegation to Macao to conduct a series of seminars for all sectors in Macao, on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The keynote speakers of the delegation include the Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr Shen Chunyao; and the Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Xie Fuzhan.

The first talk on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CPC was held this morning (1 December) in the China–Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Speakers at the seminar also included the MSAR Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Yang Wanming. The keynote speakers among the delegation, Mr Shen and Mr Xie, gave detailed and systematic explanations regarding the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and had exchanges with the attendees. The attendees seriously, comprehensively and accurately absorbed the information by listening to it, and learning and understanding it.

Participants of the seminar also included the Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr Ho Hau Wah; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Zheng Xincong; Deputy Directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Huang Liuquan and Ms Yan Zhichan; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai, as well as with about 500 attendees, including MSAR Government officials, members of the Executive Council and the Legislative Assembly, judicial officials, deputies of the MSAR to the National People's Congress, and Macao members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The second seminar targeting mainly the industrial, commercial, professional, educational, and mass media sectors, and youth representatives held at 3pm today at the same venue.