2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to be held on Sunday

MACAU, December 1 - The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), will be held on 4 December (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a press conference today to announce details and related information of the event.

Participants to vie for top honors in different categories

12,000 participants are taking part in the 41st edition of the Macao International Marathon. The marathon and half-marathon races will start at 06:00 and the mini-marathon race at 06:15 at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The marathon and half-marathon courses will once again pass by the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple, and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, said at the press conference that this year marks the 41st running of the Macao International Marathon. Over the years, the Organizing Committee has made continuous efforts to create excellent conditions for participating athletes to compete, making the Marathon one of the most representative sporting events in the city. It is hoped that holding different types of major sporting events can promote cross-sectoral synergy between sports, culture and tourism, boosting economy recovery.

Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, said that the Association has started preparatory work in advance so as to contribute to the continuity of this sporting event.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Office of GEG, thanked the organizers for their continued trust and support in GEG. As the title sponsor of the event for the 19th consecutive year, GEG is committed to facilitating Macao’s sports tourism development.

Participants must comply with anti-epidemic measures

To ensure that the event is held under safe conditions, the Organizing Committee is implementing anti-epidemic measures during the event. All participants are required to have completed primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days in advance (i.e. by 20 November) prior to the race, and to make their own arrangement for nucleic acid test (NAT). Participants are required to show their Macao Health Code, a 24-hour valid negative NAT result and a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result undergone on race day when entering the venue. They must also undergo body temperature checks, and follow and comply with the anti-epidemic measures set by the Organizing Committee.

Participants who have yet to collect their bib are reminded to collect theirs from 12:00 to 21:00 today or on 2 December, or from 12:00 to 22:00 on 3 December on M/F of Broadway MacauTM, upon presentation of their registration receipt, identification document and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The Organizing Committee will provide a free RAT package to each participant. Participants are reminded that NAT result is not necessary for bib collection, but they must undergo a RAT on race day and present an aforementioned NAT result before being permitted to take part in the race.

Participants who are unable to collect the items may authorize another person to collect on his/her behalf by signing the authorization on the registration receipt. The person collecting on behalf of the participants must present his/her ID, the registration receipt with authorization signature, a copy of the participant’s ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Commemorative medal for participants finished within time limit

To encourage participants to strive for best results, participants who finished within the stated time limit in their event will be awarded a commemorative medal. Participants who failed to finish within time limit will not have their result recorded nor will they be classified, and they will not be awarded the medal.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the races

Traffic control measures will be implemented on some public roads from 23:00 on 3 December (Saturday), with the other public roads that make up the race course being closed to traffic from 04:45 on 4 December (Sunday). As the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge (Taipa to Macau) will be used for the event, the public is advised to use the Amizade Bridge (between Macao Peninsula and Taipa), and Avenida do Aeroporto or Estrada do Istmo (between Taipa and Coloane).

To reduce the impact on the use of public roads, the reopening of the roads will be carried out in a phased manner. The Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge will be closed to traffic at 05:50 and will reopen at 07:10; Estádio Rotunda and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira will be reopened at 07:30; the roads in the Macao Peninsula will be reopened at 09:15 and Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be reopened at 09:30; Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus will be reopened at 10:30, while Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, and all remaining roads will be reopened at 11:30. The Organizing Committee urges the public to pay attention to the traffic control measures and plan their transportation in advance, as well as to follow traffic signs and instructions from the police.

Ancillary activities

The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival is being held at Broadway Macau Food Street until 4 December, featuring a wide range of activities such as display of medals from previous editions, game booths and lucky draws. In addition, sportswear, supplements, medical and health care products will also feature at the Carnival, with shopping discounts on offer.

The ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ will be held again this year. Participants of the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may take a photo with their costume and upload the photo via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile app to join this competition.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For moreinformation, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.comor access the ‘Macao Marathon’ app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.