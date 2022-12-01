Government Agencies are Moving Toward Video Proposals to Evaluate New Products and Technologies

Elantes' video production of the Army's Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4) System

The Department of Defense and Civilian Agencies have accelerated their use of video as an evaluation tool to fund new product development and technologies.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of Defense and Civilian Agencies have accelerated their use of video as an evaluation tool to fund new product development and technologies. From the Airforce’s AFWERX innovation fund to NASA’s seed grants to the 1 billion dollar Naval Air Warfare Center Air Division (NAWCAD) AIRWorks contract, government program managers and proposal evaluators are requiring a video submission as part of the proposal.Government contractors are recognizing the trend and increasing their marketing focus on video strategies beyond proposal submissions. This includes YouTube, SEO, and video presentations. “Video is the best way to convey the attributes, benefits, and feasibility of new products and technologies” Adam Ishaeik, CEO of Elantes, said. “Companies like L3Harris, NGC, Drone Shield, Lockheed Martin, and other innovators are increasing their use of animation and live action to create engaging and informative video for their government proposals and presentations”.The growth of video to evaluate new products and technologies has accelerated since COVID 19. Even though COVID 19 restrictions have waned, video has remained as an efficient and effective way to deliver presentations, demonstrations, and training. “Video must be a part of any company’s marketing strategy in today’s landscape” said Mr. Ishaeik, “it offers the best representation of a company’s capabilities, culture, and vision for the future”.For more information, please visit www.elantes.com , or contact Adam Ishaeik at (703) 869-5109 or aishaeik@elantes.com.About ElantesArlington, Va.-based Elantes provides video strategy and production, photography, design, and audio production services for the world's largest organizations. Its clients range from defense and government agencies to industry innovators including L3Harris, Cubic, SAIC, Drone Shield, NIKE, and many others.

Elantes' Video Production Reel