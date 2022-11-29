Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Russian leaders discuss the priorities of trade and economic cooperation

On November 30, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia were discussed.

Active contacts at different levels and the growing joint fruitful work on the implementation of agreements at the highest level were noted with satisfaction.

Since the beginning of the year, the trade turnover has increased by more than 30 percent. Last month, a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was successfully held. On December 1-2, Samarkand will host a meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of heads of government of the two states, during which current and future cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy will be considered. It is also planned to hold several business events with the participation of representatives of leading industrial enterprises and companies of the two countries.

Interregional interaction is enhancing. Productive results of the third Uzbekistan – Russian Educational Forum were noted in the humanitarian exchange.

Views were exchanged on the issues of practical cooperation in a multilateral format, including in the Central Asian region. The leaders also reviewed the schedule of the upcoming events.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia took place in a traditionally open, trusting and friendly atmosphere.

