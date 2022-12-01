Incorporate In Singapore - Political stability, Sound Economic and Financial Fundamentals - Switzerland of GMT+8
EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Incorporate In Singapore?
As a well-established premier International financial hub, Singapore has political stability, sound economic and financial fundamentals, and client confidentiality standards comparable to those of Switzerland. Singapore is a member of the British Commonwealth, one of the five founding members of ASEAN, Singapore is also the headquarters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Secretariat, and is the host city of many international conferences and events. Singapore is also a member of the United Nations, World Trade Organization, East Asia Summit, Non-Aligned Movement, and the Commonwealth of Nations.
Prestige foreign large accountancy and legal firms love to have offices in Singapore, as do most of the globally major investment banks. Communications are excellent with state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment and Singapore Changi airport serves over 100 destinations worldwide round the clock.
Key Benefits
Low personal tax rates, no capital gains tax and low inheritance tax
No restriction on the free entry and repatriation of funds
A Singapore company is resident and domiciled in a country with a highly regarded international reputation, thus facilitating our clients to more successfully trade in Asia and trade globally
Many double taxation treaties
Popular location for Asian regional headquarters
Corporation tax rate of 17% however effective tax rate is lower than 17%
To support entrepreneurship and to help Singapore local enterprises grow, a newly incorporated company that satisfies the qualifying conditions can claim for full tax exemption on the first $100,000 of normal chargeable income* (excluding Singapore franked dividends) for each of its first three consecutive YAs.
Our Services Offered
Registration of Singapore companies/LLP
Registration of branch offices of foreign companies
Day-to-day company administration including opening and operating bank accounts, issuing invoices, Goods & Service Tax management, Payroll & Human resources management, accounting and bookkeeping services
Administration of companies involved in purchasing or international trading transactions through Singapore

