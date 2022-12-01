Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2028 at a 15% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Drones Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Mode of Operation, Applications, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drones, usually termed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems, is a gliding craft that can be controlled manually or autonomously by software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, which interlink with inbuilt sensors and a navigation system (GPS).

They are used in several sectors, including inspections, monitoring and management, surveying and aerial mapping, construction, photography, and videography. Commercial use of drones mainly provides, many perks to operators, such as increased work efficiency and productivity, reduce workload and production cost, and improve accuracy and precision.

According to this analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a ~15% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with market size of ~US$ 30 billion in 2028. Commercial drones' increased capability in gathering high-resolution images and conducting aerial surveys has resulted in their popularization.

The advancement of remote sensing and surveillance technologies, such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is driving the demand for commercial drones.

Favorable government guidelines regarding the use of drones in a number of industries, notably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also accelerating the growth of the Global Commercial Drones Market.

Higher costs associated with drones, and the lack of farmers' awareness regarding farming technologies are the challenges to the growth of the commercial drone market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has initially disrupted the supply side of commercial drones, but demand has increased significantly later on due to labor shortages across countries.

Scope of the Report

The Global Commercial Drones Market is segmented by type, mode of operation, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Wax Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Type

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

By Application

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

AustraliaRest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

AeroVironment Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Insitu Inc.

Yuneec International CO. Ltd

Autel Robotics

Delair

Ehang Holdings Limited

Aerialtronics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Global - Market Segmentation by Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4. Global - Market Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5. Global - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

6. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

7. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, Strength & Weakness of Key Competitors)

8. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

9. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

10. Analyst Recommendation

11. Appendix

