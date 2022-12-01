Submit Release
Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2028 at a 15% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Drones Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Mode of Operation, Applications, and Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drones, usually termed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems, is a gliding craft that can be controlled manually or autonomously by software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, which interlink with inbuilt sensors and a navigation system (GPS).

They are used in several sectors, including inspections, monitoring and management, surveying and aerial mapping, construction, photography, and videography. Commercial use of drones mainly provides, many perks to operators, such as increased work efficiency and productivity, reduce workload and production cost, and improve accuracy and precision.

According to this analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a ~15% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with market size of ~US$ 30 billion in 2028. Commercial drones' increased capability in gathering high-resolution images and conducting aerial surveys has resulted in their popularization.

The advancement of remote sensing and surveillance technologies, such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is driving the demand for commercial drones.

Favorable government guidelines regarding the use of drones in a number of industries, notably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also accelerating the growth of the Global Commercial Drones Market.

Higher costs associated with drones, and the lack of farmers' awareness regarding farming technologies are the challenges to the growth of the commercial drone market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has initially disrupted the supply side of commercial drones, but demand has increased significantly later on due to labor shortages across countries.

Scope of the Report

The Global Commercial Drones Market is segmented by type, mode of operation, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Wax Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Type

By Mode of Operation

  • Remotely Operated
  • Semi-Autonomous
  • Autonomous

By Application

  • Mapping & Surveying
  • Precision Agriculture
  • Filming & Photography
  • Inspection & Maintenance
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • USA
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • UK
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • AustraliaRest of Asia Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Key Players

  • AeroVironment Inc.
  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Parrot SA
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
  • Insitu Inc.
  • Yuneec International CO. Ltd
  • Autel Robotics
  • Delair
  • Ehang Holdings Limited
  • Aerialtronics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Global - Market Segmentation by Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4. Global - Market Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5. Global - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

6. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

7. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, Strength & Weakness of Key Competitors)

8. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

9. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

10. Analyst Recommendation

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9f76l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-drones-market-to-reach-30-billion-by-2028-at-a-15-cagr-301691266.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

