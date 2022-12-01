The RMR Group Named a 2022 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

RMR Recognized as One of the Top Massachusetts Employers for the Third Consecutive Year

The RMR Group RMR today announced that for the third consecutive year it has been named as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

The Top Places to Work program recognizes organizations that are rated most favorably by their employees as determined by a confidential survey. This year, more than 94,000 employees at 381 companies in Massachusetts participated, which represents the most participants in the survey's 15-year history. The survey seeks employee feedback on an organization's culture, professional development opportunities and benefits.

Adam Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

"At RMR, we create long term value for our clients by managing their investments and assets ‘Like We Own It.' Our steady growth as an alternative asset manager, currently with more than 2,100 properties nationwide and $37 billion in assets under management, is made possible by our employees. I also believe that our continued investment in the development of our employees is an essential component of RMR's success. Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated team, RMR has been named a Boston Globe Top Place to Work for the third year in a row."

RMR's repeat recognition as a Top Place to Work follows a series of awards during 2022 for the company and its clients. In June 2022, Office Properties Income Trust OPI was recognized as a Gold Level Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. In May 2022, a team from RMR was named a GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Retail Influencer. In April 2022, RMR and OPI were named ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In March 2022, OPI and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT ranked among the Boston Business Journal's 2022 Middle Market Leaders.

In 2022, RMR employee honors included two Connect Commercial Real Estate Next Generation Awards, three GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Women of Influence Awards, a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's Leaders in the Law Award and Boston Real Estate Times' Outstanding Women of 2022 Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is supported by over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

