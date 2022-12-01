AdAdapted Leverages Comscore To Bring Consumer Insight Capabilities and LDA Compliance to Alcohol Advertisers

Alcohol CPG brands and agency advertisers can confidently reach the right customers at the right time by ensuring they are complying with minimum age requirements

AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, today announced it has partnered with Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, to provide CPG brands with enhanced demographic insights and beer, wine and spirit advertisers confirmation that the AdAdapted network is legal drinking age (LDA) compliant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005261/en/

With privacy-compliant mobile audience behavior data from Comscore Mobile Metrix®, AdAdapted now has LDA scoring of its ad network and bolstered consumer insight capabilities with data that drives purchase intent.

LDA compliance is determined by the Distilled Spirit Council, which requires that at least 71.6% of an advertiser's audience is reasonably expected to be of legal age to purchase alcohol. As the industry standard for alcohol advertisers, it is considered best practice for brands to follow this guideline in case they are audited by government agencies.

"At AdAdapted, we are always continuing to invest in capabilities to better serve our growing customer base," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. "Our partnership with Comscore makes it easier than ever for alcohol advertisers to trust and rely on our platform as a partner of choice, effectively getting their brands onto lists and into carts."

"As marketers in the alcohol industry continue to lean in towards dependable, cookie-free solutions, it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to grow," said Tania Yuki, chief marketing officer, Comscore. "We are excited to partner with AdAdapted in verifying its audiences to further ensure that marketers can spend with confidence."

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company's offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to ecommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About Comscore

Comscore SCOR is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi screen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005261/en/