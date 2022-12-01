Local New Jersey IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Ross Brouse To Be Joined by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and Others for Exclusive North Jersey Small Business Event

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ross Brouse, owner, and co-founder of Continuous Networks, an IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance company serving small business owners in Northern New Jersey, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for North Jersey businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Northern New Jersey to provide them with the very best technical support and cybersecurity outcomes,” said Ross Brouse, President of Continuous Networks. “Business owners have enough to deal with when it comes to running their business. Not only do we ensure that technology doesn’t hold them back but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to smallbusinesstechday.com/NorthJersey or call 201-616-0420 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us

Ross Brouse has been serving New Jersey and New York-based businesses for more than 20 years specializing in healthcare, construction, and manufacturing industries. Ross and his team provide technical support and cybersecurity protection to more than 300 businesses across the tri-state area.

