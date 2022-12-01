Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Insurance Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Insurance Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘insurance analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insurance analytics market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $11.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The insurance analytics market is expected to reach $20.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Increased digitalization of the insurance industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the insurance analytics industry.

Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend in the insurance analytics market. Major players in the insurance analytics market are adopting big data, machine learning, and AI technologies to build insurance products and systems. AI stands for artificial intelligence and it is used in underwriting, claims management, and fraud detection. It is the replication by machines, particularly computer systems, of human intelligence processes. AI helps the insurance analytics global market by automating all mundane tasks and solving complex problems. For instance, in February 2021, EXL released its LifePRO 20 Digital Insurance Platform, which is an AI-enabled end-to-end digital transformation solution. LifePRO 20 is an assertive end-to-end digital solution that supports the complete insurance policy administration lifecycle from new business to claim for a comprehensive array of a worksite, individual, and group life, health, and annuity products. LifePRO 20 enables companies to quickly bring new products to fuel growth, market, and manage operations to drive down costs.

The global insurance analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment Model: On premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: Claims Management, Risk Management, Customer Management And Personalization, Process Optimization, Other Applications

By End User: Insurance Companies, Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators, Brokers And Consultancies

By Geography: The global insurance analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global insurance analytics market report here

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Applied Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Vertafore Inc., Hexaware Technologies, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, MicroStrategy

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

