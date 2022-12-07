Smart Factory presented smart meters for controlling energy and other resources at Enlit Europe 2022
Smart Factory, manufacturer and supplier of smart metering kits, participated in the largest energy exhibition Enlit Europe 2022.SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Factory, manufacturer and supplier of smart metering kits, participated in the largest energy exhibition Enlit Europe 2022 in Frankfurt on November 29 - December 1. The company presented opportunities and proposals for partners and clients for the supply of smart devices for energy, water and gas metering.
Smart Factory develops end-to-end smart metering solutions based on IoT technologies for electricity, water and gas monitoring. The first Smart Factory’s products are already certified by Sigfox ReadyTM. Also the company’s hi-tech solutions support other technologies such as NB-IoT, LoRa, including their own IoT development know-how.
Smart Factory is a Bulgarian company that operates on automated production lines equipped with the latest generation of high performance robots. The company carefully selects components at each stage of production and ensures 100% control of products. The company develops, manufactures and promotes smart devices that enable reducing the cost of electricity metering, gas and water monitoring, providing the best balance between functionality, quality standards, services and costs.
Participation in Enlit Europe 2022 is the first public presentation of Smart Factory solutions. Experts of smart metering industry, business partners and clients, manufacturers and developers of metering devices are invited to continue the conversation about the possibilities and benefits of monitoring the consumption of electricity, water and gas with smart meters with Smart Factory.
Read more: https://smfactory.eu/
