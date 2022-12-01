Could Plevin PPI hold the key to a winter payout for struggling families?

'People could be owed anything from £1,000 to £40,000 which could provide a real life line in these unprecedented times.’” — Your Claim Matters

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing numbers of enquiries for Pleven PPI claims are being made this winter as people look for alternative ways to navigate their way through the cost of living crisis.

As the cost of living crisis continues to rise and inflation is at an all time high, families are looking for any means they can to find additional money to boost their funds during the winter months.

Over seven million £324 Government payouts have been made to low income families already this month, with a further 1 million eligible households set to receive the second instalment of the government cost of living grant by 30th November. But this government initiative is only available to those in receipt of specific benefits, including universal credit and tax credits. And working families just above this threshold are still feeling the pinch.

Struggles with the rising cost of food and fuel and price rises as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, combined with considerably larger energy bills, are leaving previously secure earners and their families out of pocket. And in many cases, left with a sense of frustration with the options of financial help available to them.

With Christmas approaching and the worry of making it through the winter months without encountering debt, families are turning to claims advisors to see if they are eligible for payouts.

Small claims assistance service, Your Claim Matters, has noticed a significant increase in enquiries from families to see if they are entitled to Plevin PPI.

They commented that ‘Everyone has heard of PPI claims… large sums of money that thousands of people were entitled to following being missold payment protection insurance for all kinds of finance from mortgages and loans to credit cards, car and even catalogue accounts. But with the deadline passing in August 2019 interest and enquiries in payment protection claims grounded to a halt. However, as the cost of living crisis continues, we are finding a large increase in enquiries from people who want to find out if they’re entitled to ‘Plevin PPI,’ a misselling category of PPI that you can still claim for. People could be owed anything from £1,000 to £40,000 which could provide a real life line in these unprecedented times.’

Under this misselling category of PPI, Plevin PPI essentially means you took out PPI with a loan or credit card that you were mis-sold by a bank or building society and therefore have the grounds for a claim.

Although returns from the claim aren’t instant, for those thinking ahead to new year fuel bills, this could be one way that could make a difference to households from policies they may not have even realised they’d taken out.