Strategies For Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Managed Pressure Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Managed Pressure Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the managed pressure drilling services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $3.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The managed pressure drilling services market is expected to grow to $4.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38%. Growing energy demand is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the managed pressure drilling services market.

The managed pressure drilling services market consists of sales of managed pressure drilling services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control annular pressure while drilling the working surface and adjusting the entry-level and mud weight during the drilling process. Managed pressure drilling (MPD) is a drilling technique that uses a closed and pressurized circulating system to provide precise pressure control of the wellbore. They are carried out by lowering the flow conditions to maintain the pressure of the lower holes by the pressure of the pore model.

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the managed pressure drilling services market. Major companies operating in the drilling services sector are focused on developing new technological solutions such as mobile and customizable systems in drilling activities to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Halliburton, a US-based hydraulic operations company, introduced Flex Managed Pressure Drilling System (MPD), a scalable and mobile system technology that can be customized to address specific operator challenges and improves rig efficiency. This system enables operators to choose the appropriate level of service to help optimize the cost/benefit of managed pressure drilling services.

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Segments

By Technology: Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP), Mud Cap Drilling (MCD), Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD), Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Geography: The global managed pressure drilling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides managed pressure drilling services global market research, managed pressure drilling services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global managed pressure drilling services market, managed pressure drilling services global market share, managed pressure drilling services market segments and geographies, managed pressure drilling services market trends, managed pressure drilling services market players, managed pressure drilling services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Managed Pressure Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International Plc, Nabors Industries Ltd, Ensign Energy Services, Halliburton Inc, National Oilwell Varco, Air Drilling Associates Inc, Beyond Energy Services & Technology, AFGlobal Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

