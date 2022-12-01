Global IoT telecom services Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

IoT telecom services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT telecom services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to 'IoT telecom services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the IoT Telecom Services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $13.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT telecom services market is expected to grow to $47.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.59%. The increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world will propel the IoT telecom services market during the forecast period.

The IoT telecom services market consists of sales of IoT telecom services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to connect diverse physical assets to the cloud and remotely manage their operations. The IoT telecom services refer to asset management and remote system monitoring, the most prominent IoT telecom application cases. Telecom firms link their different physical assets to the cloud and remotely monitor their operations, conduct firmware upgrades, investigate problems, and keep track of inventories.

Global IoT telecom services Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT telecom services market. Major market players are focusing on creating innovative technologies for strengthening their portfolios, such as integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. For instance, in April 2021, Vi, an Indian telecom operator, announced its integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for organizations to expand its IoT portfolio by offering solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, smart mobility, and smart utilities across its 5G-ready network. The new offering is a secure end-to-end IoT solution that includes connection, hardware, network, application, analytics, security, and support.

The global IoT Telecom Services market is segmented:

By Service Type: Business Consulting Services, Device And Application Management Services, Installation And Integration Services, IoT Billing And Subscription Management, M2M Billing Management

By Connectivity: Cellular Technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, Radio Frequency-Based

By Network Management Solution: Network Performance Monitoring And Optimization, Network Traffic Management, Network Security Management

By Application: Smart Building And Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Industrial Manufacturing And Automation, Energy And Utilities, Smart Healthcare, Other Applications

By Geography: The global IoT Telecom Services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s IoT telecom services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co, Aeris, China Mobile Limited, Entrust Datacard Corporation, HARMAN International, IBM, Modius Inc, Vodafone Group, Sprint Corporation, Swisscom AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

