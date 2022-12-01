Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT engineering services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $25.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT engineering services market is expected to reach $58.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.26%. The rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing is expected to propel the IoT engineering services market going forward.

The IoT engineering services market consists of sales of IoT engineering services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a communication medium between all departments of a business and help automate repetitive tasks to improve operational efficiency and productivity. IoT engineering services are employed by organizations to reduce operational and maintenance costs and improve the security of data. IoT engineering services refer to a set of design, development, and deployment of various IoT devices to assess business performance that helps to increase the business functions.

Global IoT Engineering Services Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT engineering services market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as LoRaWAN by working on Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer features to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Amazon.com Inc., a USA-based technology company specializing in eCommerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, introduced LoRaWAN technology integrated with new features such as real-time information that helps to join multiple IoT devices at the same time to reduce time. This technology provides Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer features that offer the ability to send a message to a device that is not immediately reachable and to manage and monitor communication between customers.

The global IoT engineering services market is segmented:

By Service Type: Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Analytics Services, Maintenance Services, Security Engineering, Other Service Types

By Size Of Organization: Small Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Information Technology And Telecom, Building Automation, Agriculture, Public Utility, Retail, Other End Users

By Geography: The global IoT engineering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, Capgemini SE, Wipro Limited, Cisco Systems

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

