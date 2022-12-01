Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Multi-Vendor Support Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Multi-Vendor Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the multi-vendor support services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $59.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The multi-vendor support services market is expected to reach $67.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.22%. A significant increase and presence of technology providers will propel the growth of multi-vendor support services during the forecast period.

The multi-vendor support services market consists of sales of multi-vendor support services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by businesses to support both their products and multiple products from other manufacturers. Multivendor Support reduces downtime by streamlining problem identification and resolution across the business environment. Multi-vender support service means services provided by multiple vendors for items such as consulting, education, management of the information systems, systems planning, development, integration and maintenance, and training in the organization.

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Trends

Demand for multi-vendor support services by telecom operators is a new trend gaining popularity in the multi-vendor support services market. To offer services suitable for 2G/3G/4G, future 5G mobile, data, TV, fixed line, and unified communications, communication service providers (CSPs) are developing complicated multi-vendor networks (UC). For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone successfully tested a system with the help of Benu Networks, Casa Systems, Cisco, and Nokia that would make it quicker and simpler to deploy faster-fixed broadband services to both new and current customers throughout Europe. This is a step in enabling the present monolithic, single-supplier broadband gateways to benefit from increased technical innovation from a more varied supply chain that is called Disaggregated BNG technology will alter the way the broadband networks are created.

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Segments

By Type: Hardware Support Services, Software Support Services

By Application: Sales And Marketing, Financial And Accounting, Supply Chain, IT Operations, Others

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Telecom And IT, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global multi-vendor support services industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dell Technologies Inc, Furukawa Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, Service Express LLC, XS International Inc, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Lenovo, Abtech Technologies, Oracle, Fujitsu, CXtec

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

