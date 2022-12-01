Network Forensics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Network Forensics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Network Forensics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Network Forensics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the network forensics market size is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2021 to $2.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The network forensics market is expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.46%. The increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is expected to propel the growth of the network forensics market going forward.

The network forensics global market consists of sales of network forensics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in data privacy or intrusion prevention. Network forensics refers to digital forensics that essentially deals with the examination of the network and the traffic going across a network that is suspected to be involved in malicious activities.

Global Network Forensics Market Trends

The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry is a key trend in the scientific network forensics market. Major companies operating in the network forensics market are adopting the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry to strengthen their position in the network forensics market. IoT network forensics is the practice of analyzing IoT devices to investigate crimes.

Global Network Forensics Market Segments

The global network forensics market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Professional Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Application: Endpoint Security, Datacenter Security

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation, Other Verticals

By Geography: The global network forensics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

